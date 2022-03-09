ROTARIANS in Clacton collected more than £3,000 to help people suffering following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee last week launched an appeal to help the people of Ukraine.
On Friday and Saturday there was a cash collection in the car park at the Trinity Methodist Church in Pier Avenue.
Over the two days the people of Clacton and Tendring were incredibly generous, donating well over £2,000.
Together with other collections and donations, the total figure raised now stands at £3,360.
A spokesman for the club said: “Our president Neil Marshall, together with all our club members, would like to place on record our thanks to the church for the use of their land, as well as Just Flowers for the use of their forecourt and Jaco’s Cup of Coffee for keeping us warm over the two days.
“As Rotary is an international organisation of volunteers, we will be able to ensure that every penny given goes to all the areas where it is most needed.
“A huge thank you once again to the people of Clacton and Tendring.”
