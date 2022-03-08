A PENSIONER from Clacton is saving on his energy bills thanks to a green homes grant.

John Davies, 73, took advantage of the Green Homes scheme to improve the heat retention in his 1930s-built home free of charge.

Following the installation of external wall insulation his bills have fallen by £10 a month.

The retired hotel officer is now encouraging others to apply to the scheme, which is open for application until March 31.

After John applied he was visited by a surveyor from Essex County Council’s contractor who assessed the energy rating of his property and determined that improvements could be made to his external wall insulation.

“After letting me know that I was eligible for the scheme, the surveyor explained to me that, because the upper floor of my home had no cavity, external wall insulation could be installed to add an extra layer of protection against the elements,” he said.

“When the contractors arrived, they were polite, hard-working and efficient, and got the job done very quickly.

“It’s no secret that energy prices are soaring at the moment and so I’m delighted to be seeing a decrease in my energy bills each month since having the insulation fitted.

"It’s not all about the money though, I’ve really seen the benefit over the winter period with my home feeling a lot warmer – the reduction in energy bills is just a nice added bonus.”

The improvements comes at a time when the energy price cap is due to increase as a result of a record rise in global gas prices, with wholesale prices quadrupling in the last year.

The grant is aimed at homeowners on a low income and is designed to reduce people’s heating bills, increase energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions.

Essex County Council's climate change Czar Peter Schwier said: "Not only has he seen a drop in his energy bills, but he has also been able to futureproof his home to make it warmer during cold winters and play his part in helping to tackle climate change," he added.

To apply for energy efficiency improvements to your home, visit essex.gov.uk/energy-funding.