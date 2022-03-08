A NEW village sports facility has opened after six years of campaigning, costing £130,000.
Little Clacton Parish Council has unveiled its new multi use games area, which can accommodate football, tennis and basketball, at Plough Corner.
The ribbon was cut by Essex deputy lieutenant Nigel Spencer on Saturday.
Dan Land, parish council clerk, said: “The old tennis courts at the facility were there for many years and had fallen into disrepair.
“Six years ago the parish council decided they wanted a change.
“Over the years savings were made and a proposal was put together and discussed with the community.”
There were some setbacks, including concerns over flooding and drainage.
But Dan added: “Nigel gave an impassioned speech about the importance of facilities like this for young people in the area, which is understandable considering his background in education.”
Parish Council chairman John Cutting praised everyone that had been involved in the project and encouraged people to use and enjoy the facility.
Residents can book free slots on the courts online via bit.ly/3KmdfFG.
