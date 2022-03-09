Children from across north and mid Essex took part in this year's World Book Day celebrations.
The annual event allows children to dress up as characters from their favourite books.
Thousands of children got involved in the festivities and we have been sent hundreds of wonderful pictures.
On the day, children get involved in different activities to encourage reading.
WHSmith in Clacton invited nurseries in the area to the store for storytelling activities.
Each child was given a book token entitling them to choose £1 off a higher priced book or a £1 book for free.
A spokesperson for the World Book Day charity said: “World Book Day changes lives through a love of books and shared reading.
“Our mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.”
“Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success - more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.”
“We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.”
