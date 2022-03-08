A POPULAR indoor market in Clacton town centre will be shutting its doors for good later this year.

Lesley and Martin Croxford have run Clacton Covered Market, in Rosemary Road, for more than 40 years.

But the pair have announced they will be retiring and the site will be shut at the end of August.

In a message to customers, the owners said: “With much sadness and regret we have to announce that after 40 years of running our lovely little market we are retiring, and the market will be closing its doors.

“Thanks to all our customers for supporting us over the years.”

Pat O’shea has run Patlins Wools at the site for more than ten years.

She said: “It’s very upsetting – it was bit of a shock to us all. We were only told last week and were given six months.

"But I can't have a go at them for wanting to retire.

“I have been here ten years, but the wool stall has been here 30 years.

“I will retire as well now – I don’t want to uproots and get another place.

“It’s very sad – it’s the end of an era really.”

The covered market is based at what was originally Clacton Dairies’ milk bottling plant.

Mr and Mrs Croxford transformed the derelict building into a market and opened for the first time in 1982.

Over the years it has helped numerous start-up businesses and is currently home to the wool stall, alongside a café, vaping cabin, jewellers, darts supplies, furniture, pet supplies, books and antiques.

Customer Nicky Freeman said: “It’s very sad, but if it’s time for them to retire, good luck to them for the future.

“I hope someone else will be taking it over as it is a real jewel in Clacton town centre – it’s a real Aladdin' s cave.

“We will all so miss it.”

Another customer added: “I have enjoyed the different stalls and the cafe. We hope they enjoy their retirement.”

The market will shut for good on August 31.

Mr and Mrs Croxford could not be contacted for further comment.