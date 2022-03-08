ESSEX residents have one week left to register interest for a group buying scheme regarding solar panels.
The Solar Together scheme is open to homeowners, or those who rent their home and have permission from the landlord to install solar panels.
Small and medium-sized businesses can also apply.
Solar Together helps buyers to purchase quality solar panels from trusted suppliers.
The scheme offers lower prices than the open market and helps residents to save money on both installation and future energy bills.
Battery storage is also available under the scheme which saves unused energy generated by solar panels, meaning that people can use energy whenever they want, rather than just during the day.
The deadline to apply for the scheme is Tuesday, March 15, and an auction when approved solar suppliers will bid for the work will take place on the same day.
Residents will then have until May 13 to accept the quote and there is no obligation to buy.
Registering online involves entering a few details including roof size and orientation via solartogether.co.uk/essex/landing.
You can also call 0800 048 8639 to register for information by post, lines are open Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.
