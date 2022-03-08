A DEDICATED councillor has raised almost £3,000 for charities across Tendring.

Councillor Jeff Bray has held a number of fundraising events since elected as Tendring Council's chairman in April 2021.

Some of them included the much loved Santathon on Clacton seafront and the annual Pride of Tendring Awards, which recognises community stalwarts.

All the funds raised at the Pride of Tendring event were then donated to the Clacton Veterans Breakfast Club and the Harwich Veterans Support Group.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring has been Mr Bray's main beneficiary, receiving funds from a number of activities, the most recent of which was a raffle.

Mr Bray said: "I’m delighted to have raised these much-needed funds for various good causes during my year in office.

“Not only have I been able to give some financial support to local charities, but at various events and occasions I’ve also learnt about so many more who are all doing such great work in our community.

“Hopefully I’ve been able to play some small part in helping this brilliant work to continue, and I’d urge everyone to stop for a moment and think about how they can help these groups too.”