A LADIES fashion retailer has opened a new shop at Clacton Shopping Village.
Klass has launched a new outlet at the Stephenson Road West site, promising stylish, sophisticated and affordable clothes in sizes 10 to 22 The family-owned business was established in 1985 and has progressed to over 150 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.
Leanne Pfrang, operations manager at Clacton Shopping Village, said: “We’re so pleased to add another fantastic retailer to the line up at Clacton Shopping Village, adding to the availability of womenswear at the scheme, sitting alongside stores such as Marks and Spencer Outlet, Choice and Cotton Traders.
"Following a successful opening at the weekend, we’re delighted they are able to continue to offer 20 per cent off everything for the rest of the week.”
David Cohen, retail director at Klass, added: “I am delighted to have opened a store in Clacton which has been extremely well received by the many customers who have already been in store this weekend.
"We will be delivering lots of fresh new stock every week to satisfy demand.”
Clacton Shopping Village said it is going from strength to strength following the recent refit of Pavers and the opening of The Fragrance Shop and Heavenly Coffee and Cakes.
