CARE home residents were like the cat which got the cream after their much-loved moggy returned...even though he missed his own birthday party.

Tabby cat Dave became a part of the family at the Edensor care home in Clacton after he was requested on a wish list by Diane Groom, a resident there.

And residents think he is the cat's whiskers.

Lindsey Milliken, deputy manager at Edensor Care Centre, said: “Dave has made a huge difference to the atmosphere in the care centre and seeing the residents faces light up when he is about is magical.”

Dave was supposed to celebrate his first birthday on Monday and a special cake was made for him (from cat food) while a normal cake was bake for the residents to mark the occasion.

Dave also received hundreds of cards from people around the world showing just how special he is.

But celebrations had to be halted as Dave went wandering.

Dave is given a lot of freedom by the care home and is allowed to leave when he likes as his window is always open.

The night staff at Edensor usually make sure he is in the building in the morning when they leave and became concerned when he did not come back.

Lucy Mach, care co-ordinator at the centre, said: “At noon yesterday we started putting out fliers because the staff and residents were worried.

“We also talked to people at parks nearby because they know Dave, the last time anyone saw him was on Sunday when he was strolling through the park.

“We were just about to get in touch with the authorities when Dave casually came through his window like nothing happened.”

Diane, who first requested Dave join the care home, took Dave’s disappearance particularly hard and was overjoyed when he returned.

Lucy added: “Diane was pretty stressed throughout the whole ordeal and was looking frantically for her beloved cat.

“When he came back she actually didn’t want to let him go to make sure he couldn’t wander off again."

So the celebrations will go on but with double vigour as the wanderer returned.