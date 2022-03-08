Treat your mum to a relaxing spa treatment that she'll never forget from Virgin Experience Days.

The experience day company has revealed a range of luxury spa treats to help you spoil that special someone in your life.

The spring spa guide from Virgin features some of the most popular hotels and treatments available to book either for yourself or your loved one.

Whether you're after a one-off treatment or a longer break with food and wine, there are plenty of things to choose from.

Enjoy a pamper day at Virgin Active Health Club (Virgin Experience Days)

Here are some of the most popular spa picks from Virgin Experience Days

Weekend Indulgence Spa Day with Treatments, Lunch and Fizz for Two at the 4* Q Hotels Collection

Price: £239

As part of the spa day, you’ll unwind with one 50 minute Elemis treatment each, choosing either a full body deep tissue massage, wellbeing massage or a personalised facial.

Continue the relaxation further with a 25 minute treatment each, choosing from the following Elemis selection: express facial, full body scrub, foot ritual, back, neck and shoulder massage or shoulder, neck and scalp massage.

After the treatments, the two of you can take your seats for a light lunch paired with a glass of prosecco each as well as a £10 spa voucher.

Book via Virgin Experience Days here.

Two's Company Spa Day for Two at Bannatyne Health Clubs

Price: £89, saving 55%

As part of your day, you’ll each be treated to 40 minutes’ worth of treatments available in more than 30 Bannatyne Health Clubs.

You’ll have the choice of three packages, each with a pampering ‘best foot forward’ massage and paired with either a facial and hand and arm massage, a mini back and scalp massage or a hand and arm and scalp massage.

Book via Virgin Experience Days here.

Enjoy a spa day for two at Bannatyne Health Club (Virgin Experience Days)

Evening Spa Treat with Treatment, Dinner and Wine for One at Bailiffscourt Hotel and Spa

Price: £115

Arrive any time from 4.30pm, where you’ll be provided with a robe, slippers and a glass of sparkling wine for good measure.

With full access to the spa facilities, including heated swimming pools, hot tub, fitness suite, spa bath and relaxation areas, you can unwind in style, before enjoying a 25-minute pampering treatment.

Dinner will be served at 7pm in the stunning Tapestry Restaurant. Tuck into a tasty two-course meal as a stylish finale to a lovely evening.

Book via Virgin Experience Days here.

Revitalise Pamper Day with Treatment for Two with Virgin Active Health Clubs

Price: £65, saving 65%

As part of your day, you’ll each receive a 40 minute treatment.

Choose from a facial with the addition of either a head or hand massage, or a back, neck, and shoulder massage with the addition of a head or leg massage.

Available in six locations across the UK, with full access to the facilities including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and gym.

Book via Virgin Experience Days here.