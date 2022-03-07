RESIDENTS in Tendring are being invited to join a celebration of Commonwealth Day.
The Commonwealth flag will be hoisted during a short ceremony outside Clacton Town Hall in Station Road on Monday, March 14, at 10am.
Tendring’s flag will be one of hundreds to be flown across more than 40 countries across the Commonwealth nations of the world on the day.
Local authorities and civic dignitaries, community groups and charities throughout the British Isles will be taking part in flag-raising events.
The ceremony gives people the opportunity to share in the widespread public expression of commitment to the Commonwealth, appreciation of the values it stands for, and the chances it affords to its citizens around the world.
A specially written affirmation will be read out by Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray.
“I would love to see people from across Tendring join with us to celebrate this special day with us, alongside people from around the globe,” he said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here