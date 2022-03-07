MORE than 2,000 metres of hedgerow has been planted near St Osyth as part of a green scheme to combat climate change.
The hedges consist of more than 7,000 individual shrubs and have been planted at three separate locations, including north and south of Beach Road in Seawick, north from Leewick Sewage Works and alongside the southern side of Leewick Depot.
Plants store carbon in the form of carbohydrates, for immediate and long-term growth.
These are produced by photosynthesis, whereby they take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and turn it into sugars that go on to become leaves, stems, roots, and woody trunks.
Sarah Long, senior landscape architect at the Environment Agency, said: “The newly planted hedgerows provide numerous environmental and practical benefits.
"They will improve air quality, provide food and shelter to local wildlife and reinforce the character of the local landscape.
“We’ve deliberately used biodegradable plant guards to minimise the Seawick and Leewick project’s carbon impact, fully committed to carbon capture and habitat enhancement.
These hedges are a fantastic example of a nature-based solution that helps to combat climate change.”
The work forms part of the Environment Agency’s £1.1million Seawick Sea Defence project, to improve defences in the area.
