ESSEX’S first community supermarket is set to be launched in a bid to help feed deprived families.

Essex County Council is inviting bids to run the county’s first ‘social supermarket’ in Tendring.

The plans were announced as part of the County Hall’s levelling up agenda during a roadshow in Clacton and Jaywick.

Jaywick’s Brooklands estate is officially listed as the most deprived neighbourhood in the country and has been prioritised as part of County Hall’s plans.

A spokesman for the authority said: “Essex County Council has announced the launch of a tender to invite bids for the first social supermarket in Essex in Tendring.

“A community supermarket helps families on low incomes to buy food and household essentials at lower prices, helping to ease some of the cost of living pressures people are now facing.”

The neighbourhood is already in line for a £2 million investment from the council for the Jaywick Workspace scheme, which will include 25 affordable business units, café and community garden in Brooklands at the former Sun Spot arcade site.

It will also include ten covered market pitches and public toilets and is expected to create 45 new jobs.

It is hoped the projects will support jobs and regenerate the neighbourhood.

Speaking at the Levelling Up Roadshow, deputy council leader Louise McKinlay said: “Levelling up Essex is about spreading opportunity so more people can succeed in life and fulfil their potential, regardless of where they live in the county.

“Tendring has been identified as one of our priority areas for our levelling up programme.”

The council’s strategy is focused on supporting good jobs, a high-quality environment, educational attainment and skills, healthy and active lifestyles and strong and resilient families and communities.

Five years ago, non-for-profit company Developing and Empowering Resources in Communities offered residents up to £10,000 to launch a community-owned organisation to improve lives in Jaywick and said the cash could be used to develop a much-needed supermarket.

The organisation said a supermarket is needed to save the cost of having to travel in Clacton.