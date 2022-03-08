A WALK of remembrance in town is looking to raise awareness of violence against women.
A candle-lit march starting at Colchester’s War Memorial will take place at 5.30pm today on International Women’s Day.
The event is organised by Rebekah Wallace-Brown who is founder of Eye of Boudica, an initiative with a focus on street and sexual harassment.
The campaign aims to educate women to stand up for themselves in a safe and effective way but also works to examine what leads to the act of harassment and the behaviours behind it.
In 2020, 110 women in the UK were killed by men.
To commemorate their lives, Colchester residents are encouraged to write a name of a woman killed by domestic violence on a candle and join the march.
The event will see them walking up the High Street at 6pm, finishing at Colchester Arts Centre churchyard where there will be speeches and poetry readings.
Rebekah said: “In the UK a woman is killed by a man every three days.
“Come and join your sisters in protesting against male violence against women and girls.
“Don’t let these women be forgotten.”
A list of women can be found on on eyeofboudica.org/in-remembrance.
