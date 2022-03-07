PARENTS of clinically vulnerable children or living with someone who is immuno suppressed are urged to contact their GP and get vaccinated.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised children aged five to 11 who fit into these criteria should receive their primary Covid-19 vaccination course.
They will then be invited to receive their second dose eight weeks later.
GPs across Suffolk and north east Essex have been conducting clinical reviews of children in this age group and, where relevant, writing to their parents and guardians to invite them for a vaccination.
Dr Richard West said: “We’re keen to administer vaccinations to clinically vulnerable five to 11-year -olds or those living with people who are immuno suppressed to make sure their health can be best protected.
“We know too that vaccinated people are far less likely to suffer complications of Covid-19, helping reduce the number of hospitalisations and pressure on health and care services, which is another reason for getting the vaccination as soon as possible.
“If you meet the eligibility criteria, and have not been invited to receive the vaccine by your GP, please contact them direct.”
Visit sneevaccineforchildren.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here