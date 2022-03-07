A FATHER who felt helpless watching the crisis in Ukraine unfold has launched an inspired fundraiser which has garnered more than £5,000 in a week.

Simon Baum, who lives in Brightlingsea, said he couldn’t just watch Ukrainian families fleeing for their lives on the television and do nothing.

However, he wanted to make donations affordable, being aware some people might struggle.

He said: “It’s just been horrible to watch, I was feeling completely helpless watching it on the television and feeling like there was nothing I could do.

“More than one million people having to just leave their homes is a tragedy. The fact this could happen in Europe, that it could happen here is unimaginable.

Inspired - Simon Baum

“I can’t begin to imagine having to grab my kids and go somewhere where I don’t know anybody, have no job or money.

“It’s just terrifying for those people and I wanted to do something.”

Mr Baum, who is a musician, added he started the fundraiser as a way of enabling people to donate, no matter how big or small the amount.

He added: “I went to give to charity last week and the first amount they asked for was £30.

“I’m a single dad and all my bills have gone up massively so I just couldn’t afford it and I felt really guilty.

“I thought if I started something which asked for a smaller amount and a lot of people donated then it would add up and I would feel better.

“The response I’ve got has really amazed me, I thought it would just be me, my mum and my girlfriend and so the support since has been incredible.

“People have helped spread the word on Twitter and every time I have looked at the fundraiser there has been a significant amount extra in there and I just hope it can continue.

“This crisis is affecting so many people and we can all play our part.”

You can support Mr Baum’s fundraising effort by visiting here.