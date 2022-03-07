CLACTON Carnival's family fun evening will return to Clacton Pier for a second year running this summer.

The carnival celebrates its centenary in 2022 and is looking to mark its special anniversary in style.

The street procession – with the theme of nursery rhymes as in 1922 - will be returning after a two year absence due to Covid, along with other popular events which raise much-needed funds for the community.

Last August the pier stepped in to help out by holding a successful event with a one-off reduced price ride band and made a donation to boost the association’s coffers.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was felt important to back the carnival again this summer as it plays such a big role in the town’s diary.

“We are currently celebrating our 150th anniversary and now the carnival has reached the significant milestone of 100 years,” he added.

“We joined forces with them last year and having discussed the idea with the association committee it has been agreed to repeat our fun evening.

“It is a pleasure to work with them and it fits in with our own aims of supporting the local community wherever possible.”

The Pier Carnival Night is to be held on Friday, August 12, from 6pm to 9pm, and will include free live musical entertainment outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill as well as a host of children’s characters and superheroes.

There will be a special one-off £10 wristband for rides only.

Paul Townend, chairman of Clacton Carnival Association, welcomed the on-going collaboration.

“We were delighted to team up with the pier last year for an event which had a real carnival atmosphere to it and provided lots of fun for families,” he said.

“Having had two years where we have had to greatly reduce our programme it will be good to bring back all the old favourites and have the addition of the extra event at the pier.

“It has given us a real boost for the centenary and our volunteers are working hard to make it a year to remember.”