A MEMORIAL honouring the life of a young man who was murdered on a night out has been destroyed in what has been described as a “disgusting and heartless” act.

Harry Burkett, 21, died on September 12 last year after being fatally stabbed in Clacton the night before by a 16-year-old boy now convicted of his murder.

Following his death his family and friends started to leave framed photos, touching messages and personal trinkets on a lamppost near to where he was killed.

The shrine, located outside the Coral betting shop, in Station Road, has remained ever since and has become a place for people to pay their respects.

According to Harry’s devastated cousin, Chelsey Thwaites, however, the memorial has now been ruined by vandals.

She said: “The photos had been ripped off and were all over the floor and there was glass and bits of wood everywhere from the picture frames.

“It was all in the roads and on the pavement, so I am incredibly angry, emotional and upset because that was where he last laid.

“So, to me and my family that post means something and that is where we can make him proud – it is disgusting and heartless to do that to my cousin.”

Harry, who would “always light up the room with his infectious smile”, was confronted by his killer in Orwell Road on a night out with his friend.

He managed to escape but collapsed in Station Road at the junction with Rosemary Road before dying shortly afterwards in hospital.

Chelsey, from Clacton, has now vowed to carry on Harry’s legacy despite the destruction of his memorial site.

She also hopes what happened to her cousin will make other young people in the area think twice before carrying a blade.

She added: “Every time someone tries to trash Harry’s post I will be making sure I put the pictures back up, because these people will not win.

“That way the young kids around Clacton might start thinking they will not carry a knife – what happened to Harry might save some other kids.”