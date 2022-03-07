AN adorable young seal who was discovered stranded alone on a beach before being rescued has finally been released back into the sea.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue team, launched in 1988, was alerted to an abandoned seal pup in December which had found its way onto the Frinton seafront.
At the time she only weighed 16kg and was considered far too young to be on her own so she was taken to the South Essex Wildlife Rescue Centre in Orsett.
Experts at the complex gave her medication and initially fed her for a few days before she was transferred to the RSPCA’s Mallydams Wood facility for additional treatment.
After spending more than two months in recovery, on Saturday the now strong and lively grey seal was finally returned to the sea, weighing a healthy 40kg.
Frinton resident Neil Marples, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, was one of the mammal experts who helped retrieve the stranded seal just over two months ago.
He said: “If anyone spots a seal on the beach, do not approach it, instead call the British Drivers Marine Life Rescue team on 01825 765546.”
To find out more information visit bdmlr.org.uk.
