A DEDICATED community group has relaunched a popular charity initiative designed to give coastal families in need access to hot meals.

The Jaywick Sands Community Forum has announced it will again be running its Slow Cooker Project this year in support of those living in the area.

The scheme will see slow cookers made available to parents and carers at either one of the two Little Pals nurseries located in Jaywick.

They will also be provided with a free food parcel once a week which they can then prepare in the easy-to-use device, while also teaching their children to cook.

A spokesman for the Jaywick Sands Community Forum said: “We are over the moon to be running another Slow Cooker Project this year.

“We are supporting families that really need a little bit of extra help and the kids can get involved with the cooking too – we can’t wait to see the pictures.

“I’d like to thank Pier Avenue Butchers for their continued support and amazing, fresh produce, and thanks to CVST and NEST for making this possible.

“Without everyone working together these types of projects would not happen.”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/Jaywicksandscommunityforum.