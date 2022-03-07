A TRIBUTE band celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time is set to perform at a Colchester venue later this year.
Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac Legacy will take to the stage of Charter Hall, in Cowdray Avenue, on June 18.
The performance will honour the music of legendary group Fleetwood Mac, who formed in 1967 before enjoying global success.
Fronted by vocalist Stevie Nicks, the music masterminds’ most famous tracks include Go Your Own Way, Dreams and The Chain.
During the show in Colchester, the tribute band will also take on other revered releases such as Don’t Stop, Everywhere, Gold Dust Woman and Rhiannon.
The spellbinding show will be performed by a highly talented and acclaimed ensemble of musicians who will take audiences on “a powerful journey”.
The interpretation of the Grammy Award-winning artists is also said to perfectly recreate the live energy and passion of Fleetwood Mac.
Tickets for the gig, which starts at 7.30pm and finishes at about 9.30pm, cost £24.50 and can be purchased by visiting colchester-events.co.uk.
Doors to the venue on the night of the show will open at 6.30pm and guests can benefit from onsite parking on the evening of the concert.
