A LOVING family has taken on a seafront marathon in memory of a dedicated lifeboat volunteer.
John Teatheredge was a husband, father, grandad and dedicated lifesaver at the Harwich RNLI crew.
After spending 44 years on duty and becoming second coxswain, John died on Boxing Day 2020 due to complications after surgery.
His stepdaughter Lil O’Dea, 36 and her nephew Harry Hunt, 18 have now raised more than £1,500 for the John Tetheredge Memorial Fund, which was founded to support the next generation of lifesaving at Harwich RNLI.
To smash their fundraising challenge, Lil and Harry decided to cover nearly 19 miles running between Walton and Frinton and Harwich lifeboat stations.
Having trained for the past 12 weeks, the duo crossed the finish line in just three and a half hours.
Lil said: “We were overwhelmingly happy.
“We had friends and families at the end and lifeboat members supporting us.”
John joined Harwich RNLI at the tender age of 17, saving 427 lives and rescuing countless others in distress.
To donate to his fund, visit bit.ly/3IAKB3p.
