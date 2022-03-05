TRAIN services were suspended after a person was reportedly hit by a train.
Greater Anglia services were suspended for more than an hour between Witham and Braintree this morning (March 5), after it was reported a person was hit by a train.
❗ Sadly due to a person hit by a train between Witham and #Braintree all lines are blocked.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 5, 2022
Train services running to and from these stations may be suspended.
Disruption is expected until further notice.
Eyewitness reports say there was a heavy police presence at Braintree station.
It is yet unknown the extent of the injuries the person may have.
Greater Anglia have been providing updates on their social media, with replacement buses currently in place.
The incident had also caused delays in surrounding such as Colchester and Clacton.
Services from London Liverpool Street to other Essex stations are having to be terminated early.
For further information on service alterations and ticket info, click HERE.
Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident and have been approached for a comment.
Greater Anglia have since said that train services have been returned to normal.
