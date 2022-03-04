East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 79 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 1 was down from 87 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 23 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 102.
Across England there were 8,486 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 245 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 45%.
The figures also show that 67 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the week to February 27. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.