CHILDREN’S book characters were brought to life as youngsters - and their parents - went all out to mark World Book Day.
The annual event throws the focus on the joy of reading and encourages children to dress up as characters from their favourite books.
Thousands of children got involved in the festivities in north Essex and the Gazette has been sent hundreds of wonderful pictures to show what fun was had.
On the day, children also got involved in different activities to encourage reading.
WHSmith in Clacton invited nurseries in the area to the store for storytelling activities.
Each child was given a £1 book token.
A spokesperson for the World Book Day charity said: “World Book Day changes lives through a love of books and shared reading.
“Our mission is to promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.”
“Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success - more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.
“We want to see more children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, with a life-long habit of reading for pleasure and the improved life chances this brings them.”
For a 16 page special supplement of World Book Day pictures from north Essex schools, see Thursday’s Gazette.
