VISITORS have had their first opportunity to use Clacton Leisure Centre’s new Wellbeing Zone following a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Refurbishments to the Wellbeing Zone areas – previously known as the spa at Clacton Leisure Centre – have been completed and were unveiled to the public for the first time on Friday.
The £575,000 investment saw the sauna and Wellbeing Zone completely revamped, along with new changing cubicles, showers and toilets at the Tendring Council-run facility.
Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, cut the ribbon and welcomed everyone into the new facilities.
“The improvements to the facilities at Clacton Leisure Centre are outstanding, and provide a first-class experience for our residents.” he said.
“The refurbishments were needed and I hope we have exceeded customers’ expectations. I encourage all to come and give these new facilities a try, they do not disappoint.”
The district’s three council-run leisure centres – Clacton, Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles – are running an open weekend this weekend with free sessions on offer.
The initiative runs from 12 noon today until the close of centres on Sunday, March 6.
During this time each resident can access one activity for free, choosing from things such as swimming, the gym, taster classes, a bouncy castle or family fun session.
People can download their pass from the Tendring leisure centres website www.tendringleisure.co.uk from the leisure centres social media channels, or cut them out from the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette and Harwich and Manningtree Standard. Restrictions may apply for individual activities.
