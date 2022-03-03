A MAN has been ordered to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work after beating a woman, sending threatening voicemails and damaging doors and a window.
Ian Kevin Beaumont, 34, of Wellesley Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of criminal damage and two charges of sending threatening messages when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 15.
He was found guilty of a further offence of criminal damage and of assaulting a woman after denying the charges.
The court heard Beaumont assaulted a woman and smashed internal doors, valued at £70, at a house in Clacton on July 11 last year.
He also damaged a glass window, valued at £100, of a property in Clacton on July 2, as well as sending voicemails which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient on June 13 and July 2.
Beaumont was slapped with a community order to take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 40 days.
He must also carry out 220 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.
He must also pay £70 compensation, prosecution costs of £250 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
