A BAND is set to perform as part of a nationwide tour celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The South, a nine piece band featuring former members of The Beautiful South will perform at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.
It has been 30 years since The Beautiful South released their hit single ‘Song for Whoever’ that climbed to second on the UK Singles charts.
Singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong saxophone player Gaz Birtles, formerly of the Beautiful South now perform for The South.
Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.
The Beautiful South disbanded in 2007 and since then, The South have spent 11 years touring theatres and festivals across the UK.
The band will perform some of the Beautiful South’s most famous hits including ‘A Little Time’, that reached number one on the UK Singles chart.
Songs performed on the night will span a career of more than thirty years.
The South will come to Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Saturday, March 19.
For more information on the band and to book your tickets, visit: bit.ly/3tjQRp
