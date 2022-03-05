We asked you to tell us your favourite spots around north Essex to enjoy breakfast or brunch.

We received hundreds of messages with suggestions - from pubs and cafes to much-loved restaurants.

Here is a list with the best places as suggested by you.

The Hogs Cafe, Stanway

This place boast rich breakfast menu with beans on toast, waffles and pancakes being some of the options.

When it comes to brunch,visitors are welcome to enjoy full English Breakfast or choose one of the veggie meals instead.

The Hogs Cafe was one of the places with most nomination from our readers and was also rated "amazing".

Sip & Tuck, Colchester

The café bistro, which lies in the heart of Colchester, is another much-loved go-to place for brunch.

Sip & Tuck offers a wide variety of breakfast and brunch options, including its breakfast special which includes homemade hashbrowns.

Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Jubilee Restaurant, Ardleigh

The restaurant is famous locally for its all day breakfasts.

The Mix Jubilee breakfast special, which has bacon, sausage, egg, fried potatoes, beans and tomatoes, is definitely one of the mouth-watering options.

Our reader Lisa Ali said: " The Jubilee Restaurant is the best place for breakfast, no question!"

Greensward Cafe, Clacton

If you fancy a trip to the sea, the Greensward cafe should definitely be on your list, according to our readers.

"Gentle on the pocket, kind on the palette" is the cafe's moto.

The place offers all day breakfast, including meals for the smaller appetite and remedies for the hungry ones.

Timbers, Colchester

This is a family run independent restaurant which serves everything from breakfasts and world cuisines, to homemade soups and pies of the day.

Our reader Stevan Slodzik said the place offers a "really good value breakfast."

Visitors can choose from scrambled eggs on toast, omelettes, regular breakfasts and vegetarian options.