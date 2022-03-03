A MAN has been banned from the roads for a year after being caught drink driving on the A133.
Luke Anthony Moran, 32, of Thorpe Road, Clacton, was found to have 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when his BMW X5 was stopped in Colchester Road, Weeley, on December 20. The legal limit is 35.
He admitted the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was banned from the roads for 12 months and fined £74.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £620 and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
