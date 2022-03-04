COUNTY Hall will be pumping more than £2million into Jaywick as part of a plan to “level up” the deprived village.

Essex County Council has agreed funding for the Jaywick Workspace scheme, which will include 25 affordable business units, café and community garden, in Brooklands.

It will also include ten covered market pitches and public toilets and is expected to create 45 new jobs.

It is hoped the project, at the former Sun Spot arcade site, will support jobs and regenerate the neighbourhood, which is officially listed as the most deprived in the country.

A scheme had already been approved by planners, but earlier this year Tendring Council revealed a further £254,465 was required due to spiralling construction costs.

The county council had already committed £325,000 to the scheme but has now confirmed it will invest a total of £2million in the project, alongside another £2million from the Getting Building Fund, administered by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, and £400,000 from Tendring Council.

Lesley Wagland, cabinet member for economic renewal, said: “The exciting Jaywick Commercial Workspace project will form part of a programme of wider regeneration efforts for the area, meeting an identified need for jobs and training in a neighbourhood where they are desperately needed, and helping to build a better social and community environment for residents.”

The council said Tendring has been identified as a priority area in the council’s “levelling up strategy”, which is focused on supporting good jobs, a high-quality environment, educational attainment and skills, healthy and active lifestyles and strong and resilient families and communities.

Speaking at a Levelling Up Roadshow on Friday, deputy leader Louise McKinlay added: “Levelling up Essex is about spreading opportunity so more people can succeed in life and fulfil their potential; regardless of where they live in the county.

“Tendring has been identified as one of our priority areas for our Levelling Up programme and this project will make a real difference to the community, providing new, attractive facilities as well as new job opportunities for local residents.”

Labour councillor Ivan Henderson criticised Friday's 'Levelling up roadshow', which featured speeches from six Conservatives, as a “Tory propaganda campaign”.