THE value of a prominent town centre shop bought by a council has plummeted by more than £2.2million.

Tendring Council bought the former Marks and Spencer’s site in Clacton’s Pier Avenue for £3.245million the year before the retail giant closed the shop in 2018.

M&S shut the site as part of a bid to reshape its estate in the face of online competition and it remained empty for almost three years until it was sub-let to discount store One Below last year.

Council bosses have been at pains to point out that a lease with M&S remains in place until 2027 and there has been no loss of income to the council.

But a report revealed the carrying value has been reduced by the council’s external valuer to just £1.018million.

Labour councillor Ivan Henderson said he was stunned by the drop.

“I’m shocked by the devaluation of the site from the time the council bought it,” he said.

“It’s quite a shock to read such a loss on what the council originally bought that property for.”

But the council’s assistant director Richard Barrett said the valuation was just a “book value” - the value of an asset according to its balance sheet.

“From our point of view, the real value is only when you go to market with it,” he said.

“When we bought the property there was a risk assessment around that.

“We are in control of when we go to the market, so we can deal with that risk of change in value over time.”

Council leader Neil Stock said the property is still generating income for the authority.

“It was acquired as a revenue generating asset – and it is still generating revenue,” he said.

“It’s an interesting and worrying statistic to bring up, but the revenue is still coming in, which is the main thing.

“We don’t have any plans at the moment to liquidate that asst, so it is an academic thing.”

The council’s long-term plans for shop and the town centre includes proposals for a covered market, start-up business units and covered walkway linking Pier Avenue and Jackson Road.