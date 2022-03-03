A RUGBY club in Mistley will be hosting a fundraising bake sale in aid of Ukranian charities this weekend.
Mistley Rugby Club, in Furze Hill, is hosting the bake sale from 1.30pm to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 11am on Sunday.
It will raise cash for charities helping the humanitarian effort after Ukraine was invaded by Russia.
Rotary clubs in Clacton and Frinton are also providing people with the opportunity to donate in aid of the crisis.
The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee will be collecting money at Morrisons in Centenary Way, Little Clacton on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, between 10am and 4pm.
Frinton Rotarians are opening a reception centre this weekend in the hope that local residents will be able to bring in goods vitally needed by the Ukrainian refugees and those staying to fight the invaders.
Rotary member Mike Chaplin said: “When we heard that haulage boss Brian Hosford, who lives in Frinton, was offering to use his trucks to take aid direct to the stricken Ukrainians, we jumped into action."
“Frinton McGrigor Hall committee have kindly offered the use of the hall free of charge for the whole of weekend, and ladies of the WI have also offered to join in our effort.”
The hall in Fourth Avenue will be open from 10am til 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday for people to bring in their much needed donations.
Items needed include milk powder and infant milk, painkillers, coffee, tea, canned food, butane gas cylinders for cooking, camping cookers, first aid kits, disinfectant wipes, toiletries, torches, matches, batteries, sleeping bags, rain ponchos, cushions, shoes and socks, candles, and sleeping covers.
