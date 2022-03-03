READERS have voiced their frustrations as MP salaries are due to increase by more than £2,000 a year.

The basic salary of MPs is increasing by 2.7 per cent after the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority decided to upgrade their annual earnings.

It has been announced the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022-23 will take the overall salary from £81,932 to £84,144 from April 1, an increase of £2,212 per year.

The 2.7 per cent increase is the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees last year.

It is the first increase in MPs’ pay for two years, after pay remained unchanged in 2021 due to Covid-19.

But readers of the Gazette overwhelmingly disagreed with the rise, with 95 per cent voting against it in a snap poll of 141 people.

Some further voiced their anger on the issue, saying that they already earn enough.

Sarah Scott commented: “Good grief, no. They already get a very decent wage and that’s before you add in all the expenses, they claim and other perks.”

Di McDonald agreed, also saying: “They get enough, plus their expenses.”

Other readers compared their salary to the wider public.

Jay Stroke said: “MPs pay should be linked to the minimum wage. When the poor do well, we can all do well.”

Georgina Wood added: “Everyone is really struggling, with Covid and Ukraine.

“Yes, they work 12 hours a day or more and have a skilled job, but no-one can afford their bills anymore.”

Teresa Gregory said: “No, not while people are struggling with food and energy bills.”

However, IPSA chair Richard Lloyd backed the move, saying it follows MPs’ “vital role” in society and comes after their workload “dramatically increased last year”.

He said: “MPs play a vital role in our democracy, and this is reflected in their pay.

“It is right that MPs are paid fairly for the responsibility and the unseen work they do helping their constituents, which dramatically increased last year.”

The Gazette contacted north Essex MPs to invite them to comment but they had not responded at the time of going to press.