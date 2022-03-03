A video has been released showing Harry Burkett enjoying a night out moments before he was stabbed through the heart.

Harry, 21, had arranged to meet up with friends in Clacton on Saturday September 11.

Harry’s friend drove the two from Grays to the friends’ house.

The foursome headed into town for a night out but they parted company after Harry was declined entry to a nightclub, having forgotten his ID.

The two men walked into town and the two women returned to the club.

Whilst in the town, Harry and his friend started talking to a young woman and man who were local to the area.

Shortly afterwards, they were joined by friends of the woman and man and initially, everyone appeared to be getting on.

It is unclear what happened next, but it is thought that a disagreement took place between Harry and one other, which led to a chase.

Harry was confronted by the suspect in Orwell Road where he was stabbed with a knife.

Harry managed to escape but collapsed in Station Road at the junction with Rosemary Road where he was found by two passers-by.

Kind Samaritans administered first aid until the emergency services arrived.

Harry soon became unresponsive and died shortly afterwards in hospital in the early hours of Sunday September 12.

A post mortem found Harry’s cause of death was a single stab wound and a murder investigation was launched by our Major Crime Department.

Yesterday a 16-year-old was convicted of Harry’s murder following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

After hours of extensive viewing of the town centre CCTV cameras, detectives pieced together the movements of Harry and his friend, with CCTV capturing the moment Harry was stabbed.

Detectives investigating, located the suspect at an Ipswich address and arrested him on September 15.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, remanded in custody and appeared at Chelmsford Youth Court two days later.

He denied murdering Harry, claiming self-defence.

Leading the murder investigation, Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, Major Crime Department, said: “My immediate thoughts are with Harry’s family and friends.

“I know today’s verdict will be little consolation for the loss of their loved one and nothing can bring Harry back.

“But I am proud to have led the investigation and proud of my team’s dedication to securing justice for Harry.

“The young man convicted of Harry’s murder was carrying a knife and claimed he was acting in self-defence.

“There is never, ever any justification to carry a knife. He knows that now.”

The 16 year-old is due to be sentenced at a later date.