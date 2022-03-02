A TEENAGE boy has been found guilty of murder after a young man was stabbed to death.

Harry Burkett, 21, from Grays, was stabbed through the heart in Orwell Road, Clacton, on the evening of September 11 last year.

He was pronounced dead at Colchester Hospital a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy, from Clacton, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder yesterday following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of possessing a knife.

Addressing the boy, Judge Charles Gratwicke said: “You have been found guilty by this jury of the offence of murder.

“You will no doubt realise the seriousness of that offence and you should prepare yourself for a lengthy custodial sentence, bearing in mind the only options available to this court in respect of an offences such as murder.”

Turning to Harry’s family, he added: “I congratulate those in the public gallery for the restraint that they have shown today.”

The court previously heard Mr Burkett had travelled to Clacton with friend Alfie Barham after Harry planned to meet a girl he had met on social media.

After failing to gain entry to a nightclub the friends bought and took cocaine at a nearby seating area.

But the atmosphere in the town turned sour and Mr Barnham said a group of boys were trying to intimidate Harry.

He then saw Mr Burkett try to hit the boy over the head with a beer bottle, as he was “scared and wanted to get away from the situation”.

The bottle did not smash and he saw Mr Burkett strike out with punches.

He then saw the boy pull out a knife and move to stab Mr Burkett.

The court heard the defendant carried a 12.5 inch knife for protection after he was a victim of modern slavery.

The defendant said his first memory of Mr Burkett was when he threatened and hit him with a bottle.

The teenager told the jury he “swung” his knife at Mr Burkett in a bid to try to “scare him away”.

Judge Gratwick delayed sentencing for reports to be prepared.