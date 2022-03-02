Two lanes of the A12 are closed after a lorry shed its load of rubble on the road.
Lanes one and two of the northbound A12 between J13 Heybridge and J14 for Margaretting following the incident this afternoon.
There are already six miles of congestion causing about 30 minutes of delays.
Essex Police are on the scene.
