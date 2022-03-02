A SHOW is returning that showcases some of the most popular music during a special period.

With a brand new production for 2022, the Sensational 60’s experience brings attendees three hours of nostalgia.

Five legendary names will take the stage at the West Cliff theatre in Clacton to perform their most famous hits.

This show will reach across generations as fans of all ages can relive their childhood memories or see what their parents have been raving about.

Mike Pender, original vocalist of The Searchers will perform. The group was founded by Mike Pender and John McNally in Liverpool in 1959.

In the 1960s The Searchers achieved mainstream success and were only rivalled by The Beatles and Gerry and The Peacemakers.

The band notched up six UK top ten hits with three of those reaching number one.

The group also spent 36 weeks in the top 10 and seven weeks were at the number one spot.

The Trems, comprised of former members of The Tremeloes formed in Dagenham in 1958 will also perform at the show.

Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, formerly known as Dave Dee and The Bostons formed in 1961.

In 1966 the band were on the charts for 50 weeks of the year. In 1967 their record sales surpassed The Rolling Stones and The Beatles in Germany.

The Fortunes, from Birmingham, came to prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline.

The song was used as the signature tune for the influential pirate radio station of the same name.

The Dakotas, associated with Billy J Kramer will also be in Clacton to perform their most famous songs.

Be sure to catch the show on Sunday, March 19 at 7.30pm. For more information and to book your tickets, visit bit.ly/3vxOGBF.