A LIFE-SAVING charity received a special visit from royalty this week.
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), which has a base in Earls Colne, was visited Prince Edward and his wife, Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex.
The visit was an opportunity to bring organisations together at EHAAT’s new airbase at North Weald, enabling The Earl and Countess to say thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.
Their Royal Highnesses then toured the new airbase, where they met members of EHAAT’s critical care team, charity staff and volunteers.
The highlight of the Royal visit saw people representing the emergency services and voluntary support organisations talk with the royals.
EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney said: “This is a real milestone in our history, as it is the first time Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has hosted a Royal visit.
"It was a fantastic opportunity to bring together all the organisations who have worked so hard during these challenging times.
"I am truly honoured that we have been able to showcase our new airbase at North Weald and share our vision for a Centre for Excellence that will continue to develop pre-hospital care into the future.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment