FRINTON Rotarians are springing to the aid of war-torn Ukrainians after the sudden Russian invasion.

They are opening a reception centre this weekend in the hope that local residents will be able to bring in goods vitally needed by the Ukrainian refugees and those staying to fight the invaders.

Rotary member Mike Chaplin said: “When we heard that haulage boss Brian Hosford, who lives in Frinton, was offering to use his trucks to take aid direct to the stricken Ukrainians, we jumped into action.

“Frinton McGrigor Hall committee have kindly offered the use of the hall free of charge for the whole of weekend, and ladies of the WI have also offered to join in our effort.”

The hall in Fourth Avenue will be open from 10am til 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday for people to bring in their much needed donations.

Frinton Rotary president Paul Williams said: “We will try to keep the road outside the hall clear so that cars can pull in and be met by Rotarians and other volunteers to help offload items.

“This will be a great community effort to get aid to the stricken Ukrainians very quickly.”

Items needed include milk powder and infant milk, painkillers, coffee, tea, canned food, butane gas cylinders for cooking, camping cookers, first aid kits, disinfectant wipes, toiletries, torches, matches, batteries, sleeping bags, rain ponchos, cushions, shoes and socks, candles, and sleeping covers.

Brian Hosford, boss of Smeets Ferry based in Ipswich and Lincolnshire, said: “We are making our logistics system available for continuous humanitarian aid. Every week our trucks and drivers will deliver vital goods to the neutral zone between Poland and Ukraine.

"Our colleagues in Ukraine then take over the distribution of the goods and ensure that everything gets to the right place quickly.

"Only together can we make this humanitarian action a great success.”

The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee will be collecting money at Morrisons in Centenary Way, Little Clacton on Friday and Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “On a local level, people in Clacton and Frinton are helping in the best way they can - to offer humanitarian support.”