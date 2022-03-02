A DEDICATED runner has smashed his fundraising target after running 160 miles for a cancer charity.
Craig Johnson, 44, of Holland-on-Sea, works at the East Essex Dental Lab in Clacton who donated to his cause.
He initially planned on running a mile a day to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK but soon raised the bar
Craig said: “The number I targeted in the end was 150 miles in February to really do something special with the money target set at £150.
“We completely smashed those targets and it’s all thanks to everyone who donated, I really couldn’t have done it without you.”
Craig and his wife Sarah got up at 3.15am each day to train before he went to work 12 hour days.
He ended up running 159.9 miles having reached hit target of 150 miles with three days to spare in February, also raising £620 in donations.
Craig now intends on completing more fundraising challenges, but will rest for a short period after achieving this remarkable goal
