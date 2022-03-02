Sainsbury’s is set to close 200 in-store cafes across the UK, leaving around 2,000 jobs at risk.

The supermarket will also be consulting staff about plans to close less popular hot food counters in 34 stores and changes to how it runs bakeries in 54 branches.

Just 67 in-store cafes will stay open while Sainsbury's reviews changes to its dining operations and welcomes 30 new Starbucks sites to its supermarkets.

There are a few Sainsbury's sites in Essex that are being affected by this, but which ones will be staying open and which ones will be shutting?

Sainsbury's is shutting a few of its in-store cafes in Essex (PA)

Which Essex Sainsbury's cafe sites will be shutting?





The Sainsbury's cafes will be closing at the following sites:

51 William Hunter Way, Brentwood, CM14 4WQ

21 Stadium Way, Benfleet, SS7 3UB

Cricketers Retail Park, Cricketers Wy., Basildon, SS13 1SA

Meanwhile, the cafe site at the Sainsbury's at Fifth Avenue in Harlow will remain open.

Why is Sainsbury's shutting some of its cafe sites?





The supermarket chain's decision to close the cafes is a part of a wider move to transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offers from stores.

READ MORE - Sainsbury's shutting cafes in new partnership with Starbucks

The company said it will also open 30 Starbucks sites in its supermarkets, as it seeks to overhaul its offer across 250 stores over the next three years.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices."