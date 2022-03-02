Eastenders star Zack Morris has announced he will star in a huge movie in the US after quitting the BBC soap.
The 23-year-old actor, who hails from Essex, became a favourite among viewers after being involved in huge story lines since joining the square.
Zack announced his departure from the show last month.
He said: "Celebrating the end of an incredible era with some incredible people. You’ve all played a huge part in making me who I am today. The love will always run strong.
"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. This is only the beginning… #GoodByeKeegs." Nifzaa said: "P.s. the only thing that would make up for my faves leaving is if they gave Keeg and Tiff a happy ending #Tiffgan.
Zack Morris announces new role after leaving Eastenders
The actor again took to Instagram to reveal he has landed a new job just 10 days after leaving the long-running soap.
Zach is flying to the US to star in thriller Jericho Ridge.
He said: "Onto my next adventure. Let's go! On route to the airport to start a new job just 10 days after leaving one.
He added: "This really is the stuff of dreams. I never in a million years expected this to happen! The hard work and overtime is really starting to pay off."
