A FITNESS instructor who emphasizes comfort and a welcoming environment is set to open a new gym in Clacton.

Katie Ford, 43, of St John’s Road, was involved in sports in her youth until she began to focus on hairdressing when she left school at 16.

She moved to Clacton ten years ago to pursue hair dressing but reached a point where she wanted to improve her health and wellbeing.

Katie said: “I tried out a few places and systems, everywhere was lovely but as I was getting older the gym environment started feeling a bit uncomfortable.

Sporty - Katie leading clients in her wonder boxing class

“I started to become very conscious about my health which is normal for women my age so three years ago I went back to training.

“I got my level two fitness instructor qualification at Colchester College specialising in boxercise, HIIT and step.

“There’s a stereotype in society about the type of people that should be leading fitness in terms of age and size, it’s my goal to end this stereotype.”

Katie intention was to do classes in halls and organise with clients on Facebook.

She moved to the Queens Head Chambers in St John’s Road and units just below her became available after the last lockdown.

Thumbs up - Katie after a hard workout

Katie added: “My landlord kindly offered me the units to run my ‘Katie’s Wonder Fitness’ classes and hair dressing business.

“A lot of people like me come to the classes as they don’t feel comfortable in other gyms because of their ages and weight.

“I’d like to create a non-judgmental environment for people to enjoy fitness and improve their mental health.”

Katie is self employed and has two daughters, she started with only a few weights and has gradually built up her inventory.

She has been involved in fundraising for Great Ormond Street in the past and would like to collaborate with other Clacton gyms to raise money for charities.

The new gym, ‘Katie’s Wonder Fitness’ will open on Saturday, April 2.

For more information visit facebook.com/KatiesWonderFitness/.