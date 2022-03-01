PATIENTS at Colchester Hospital will soon be able to welcome up to three visitors for the duration of their stay, a trust has announced.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust announced the new visiting restrictions will come into place from Thursday.

It stated it is not possible for three visitors to visit altogether at the same time, however they can arrange to see their loved one separately on different days.

The existing policy of one visitor per patient for one hour a day still applies, the trust which runs hospitals in Harwich and Clacton added.

Read more: End of the road for boy racers as measures to finally be installed at site

It does not, however, not apply to visiting in exceptional or compassionate circumstances, such as end of life care, where more open visiting is in place. Visiting for carers is also supported.

ESNEFT’s chief nurse, Giles Thorpe said: “We are continuing to gradually and safely open visiting further so more people can come in to see the person they love.

“This must be on a rotational basis for now, but we recognise how important visitors are for our patients’ emotional wellbeing and how they support them with their recovery too, so we hope this step is a welcome one.

“We will keep our visiting guidance under regular review.”