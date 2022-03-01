A SPORTS club has announced upcoming sessions aimed at people who are looking to get active again or those who want to try something new.
The Clacton Rhinos walking football club will host matches for women over 40 starting on Monday, March 14.
The sessions will take place at Clacton Leisure Centre between 6pm and 7pm, the first offering will be free and games will cost £5 after.
Jenny Hill, head coach of Clacton Rhinos Walking Football Club said: “Everyone is playing walking football not just in Tendring but in the UK, and at the rhinos we are really excited to offer walking football to ladies over 40.
“Walking football is about having fun, meeting new people and more importantly our sessions are delivered in a fun, relaxed and supportive environment.”
Clacton Rhinos have a number of different teams across different age groups meaning everyone can get involved.
The team also runs sessions at Clacton Leisure Centre for men over 50 on Fridays, meeting at 6.45pm then playing between 7pm and 8pm.
For more information on walking football in Clacton contact Jenny on 07890665883.
