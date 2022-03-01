A NEW bursary has been launched to help apprentices in Tendring with their first month’s expenses...and even pay towards their lunch.
The Your Future Matters project has been launched by ACL Essex, Essex County Council’s in-house provider of adult education, to provide free information, advice and guidance in Tendring and Harlow.
As part of the Government funded project, a £500 apprenticeship bursary will provided to eligible young people from low-income families upon securing an apprenticeship.
This will support them to purchase essentials, such as clothing, equipment, lunch and travel costs, during their first month to help them make the transition into employment.
Tony Ball, cabinet member for education, said: “This important campaign will raise awareness of the expert advice, information and guidance available to residents.
“It will help them learn more about the opportunities available around things like training and qualifications.
“It will make a real difference to residents of Tendring and Harlow and support our Levelling Up goals in two of our priority areas.”
A new parent ambassador programme has been launched in Tendring.
It will see parents volunteer in schools to develop new skills to support others and positively influence families to engage with learning and raise aspirations. Visit aclessex.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.