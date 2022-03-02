A NEW state-of-the-art CCTV system with facial recognition technology will help Clacton Pier find missing children quickly and identify people banned from the landmark.

The project includes more than 100 cameras placed all around the 6.5-acre attraction covering both the inside areas and the outdoor decks.

Clacton Pier said it involves a "significant investment" and is a major improvement on the previous system at the site.

Around half the cameras are already in place and the rest will be installed by Tillingham's Berserk Security over the next few weeks.

Pier director Billy Ball said the improvement has been planned for some time and will be an important addition for both customers and staff.

“This really is the very latest equipment in the field and is all singing and dancing,” he said.

“It includes facial recognition and can pick up children who have become separated from their families very quickly, those who are banned from the attraction, it can alert us to queues building up around the site and also acts as an extra fire detection tool.

“The cameras also cover a lengthy distance along the Lower Promenades and can provide us important information about who is on the pier, where and when.”

The system will also count numbers coming onto the pier and those leaving – giving an accurate footfall figure.

“If a child goes missing and if parents have a photo, we can load that up and it will show exactly where they are if they are on site,” Mr Ball added.

“And if there is not an image available, we can put in a description and details of what they are wearing, and it will pick up all those fitting the description and their location.

"It really is a game changer.”

Staff will also be given an alert if a fire starts anywhere or if baggage is left unattended.

Dan Collins, of Berserk Security, added: “This is a large job for us and will boost security and safety on the pier as well as providing a range of analytical information.

“It is very much the same as a system that would be installed to cover a town centre.”