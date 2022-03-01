PRINCE Charles has officially declared Southend a city.

His Royal Highness handed over a letter from the Queen to Mayor Margaret Barton during a special ceremony in the council chambers at the Civic Centre.

The Prince of Wales was joined by wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, during a the special meeting which saw politicians across the spectrum pay tribute to former Southend West MP, Sir David Amess.

The Queen agreed to grant city status to Southend following Sir David's tragic death last October.

Prince Charles paid his own tribute to Sir David in a speech to the chamber, where he also hailed the remarkable and inspiring response from the people of Southend following their MP's death.

He said: "I pray that this new city of Southend will continue from strength to strength, honouring the memory and legacy of Sir David Amess, one of its greatest ambassadors and inspired always by the example that his dedication to the community he loved."

Anne Widdecombe, a close friend of Sir David, read a statement on behalf of his family who said thier husband and father's dream "had come true".

But they also praised and thanked residents for their work in securing city status, adding: "The people of Southend came together and look what they achieved.

"We know they will continue to work together in friendship and with pride to promote their city.

"A city full of talent, opportunity and potential.

"So on his behalf we, the family, wish to say thank you to the amazing people in the community who have achieved so much for Southend.

"This is your day."

Sir David's wife, Julia, was handed freedom of the city on her husband's behalf during the ceremony.

He is the first person to be granted the award in the city of Southend.

After the meeting, Prince Charles and Camilla headed down to Southend seafront where they met large crowds.

Their Royal Highnesses unveiled a new electric train on Southend Pier, which has aptly been named after Sir David Amess.

The Royals also met staff and bosses at Adventure Island before leaving.

