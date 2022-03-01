A SOCIAL club recently featured on BBC One has announced a ten-year lease with a leading small business landlord.

Clacton Railway Club has served as a social hub catering to all ages for decades.

The club has had periods of uncertainty with restrictions causing closures for months at a time.

These tough periods were depicted on an episode of BBC One’s ‘We Are England’ that aired on Wednesday, February 27.

The Arch Company, a landlord with 5,200 properties across England and Wales has worked closely with Clacton Railway Club.

This week, a ten year-lease was signed with no rental increase, giving a much-needed lifeline to this local institution.

Kelly Mann, treasurer at Clacton Railway Club said: “It’s been great to see Clacton Railway Club get national recognition but more importantly, to have signed a lease that keeps us where we belong in the community.

“The club is a place loved by friends and families and we are so relieved to be remaining in our home. We look forward to keeping another generation of residents entertained.”

Craig McWilliam, chief executive at The Arch Company added: “We’ve seen the important role that Clacton Railway Club plays within the local community, and it is great news to have secured its future in one our spaces for another ten years.”